Top Stories From October 21, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 21, 2024.
Chicken Finger fans rejoice! Raising Cane’s is hatching in “The Boro” as they bring their ONE LOVE® to Rutherford County with the opening of its first location in Murfreesboro at 2420 Medical Center Parkway on Thursday, Oct. 24. Read more
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal Brian Lowe has placed a mandatory ban on burning in the City limits until further notice, effective immediately. Read more
Don’t miss the 10th Annual Fall Woodbury Craft Fair on Saturday, November 2nd. The craft fair takes place at the Cannon Middle School gym. Read more
Middle Tennessee State University will once again host free “spooktacular” events for little ghouls, ghosts and goblins this Halloween season. Read more
TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is voluntarily recalling certain frozen waffle products listed below due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Read more
