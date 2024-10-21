Top Stories From October 21, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for October 21, 2024.

1Opening Date Announced for Raising Cane’s in Murfreesboro

photo courtesy of Raising Cane\’s

Chicken Finger fans rejoice! Raising Cane’s is hatching in “The Boro” as they bring their ONE LOVE® to Rutherford County with the opening of its first location in Murfreesboro at 2420 Medical Center Parkway on Thursday, Oct. 24. Read more

2MFRD Fire Marshal Places Ban on Burning in City Limits Until Further Notice

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal Brian Lowe has placed a mandatory ban on burning in the City limits until further notice, effective immediately. Read more

3Mark Your Calendar for the 10th Annual Fall Woodbury Craft Fair

Photo from Facebook Event

Don’t miss the 10th Annual Fall Woodbury Craft Fair on Saturday, November 2nd. The craft fair takes place at the Cannon Middle School gym. Read more

4‘Spooktacular’ Halloween Events Set for Oct. 30 at MTSU Greek Row, Lady Raiders Game

Children ages 12 and younger participate in the 2023 Trick or Treat on Greek Row (Submitted photo)

Middle Tennessee State University will once again host free “spooktacular” events for little ghouls, ghosts and goblins this Halloween season. Read more

5Frozen Waffles Sold at Publix, Target, Walmart & Aldi’s Recalled

Stock Photo

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is voluntarily recalling certain frozen waffle products listed below due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Read more

