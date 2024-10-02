Top Stories From October 2, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for October 2, 2024.

1Morgan Wallen Donates $500,000 to Hurricane Helene Relief

John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024

Country artist and East Tennessee native Morgan Wallen has donated $500,000 through the Morgan Wallen Foundation to the Red Cross for hurricane relief. Read more

2Ribbon Cutting: Drake’s Murfreesboro

Drake’s Murfreesboro
Photos from Rutherford Chamber

Drake’s Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting on September 30, 2024, for its location at 2614 Roby Corlew Lane in Murfreesboro. Read more

3OneGenAway to Provide Free Groceries in Murfreesboro

Franklin-based nonprofit OneGenAway will host a drive-thru Mobile Pantry event, providing free groceries to anyone in need on Saturday, October 5. Recipients will receive fresh produce, pantry staples and more. Read more

4Multiple Rutherford County Public Safety Agencies Deploy to East Tennessee

PHOTO: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

Multiple Rutherford County Safety Agencies deployed Monday night to assist with land search and rescue efforts in east Tennessee from Hurricane Helene. Read more

5Nashville Zoo Welcomes Two Komodo Dragon Hatchlings

Photo Credits: Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is proud to announce its first-ever successful hatching of two Komodo dragons. Read more

