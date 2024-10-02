Top Stories From October 2, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 2, 2024.
Country artist and East Tennessee native Morgan Wallen has donated $500,000 through the Morgan Wallen Foundation to the Red Cross for hurricane relief. Read more
Drake’s Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting on September 30, 2024, for its location at 2614 Roby Corlew Lane in Murfreesboro. Read more
Franklin-based nonprofit OneGenAway will host a drive-thru Mobile Pantry event, providing free groceries to anyone in need on Saturday, October 5. Recipients will receive fresh produce, pantry staples and more. Read more
Multiple Rutherford County Safety Agencies deployed Monday night to assist with land search and rescue efforts in east Tennessee from Hurricane Helene. Read more
Nashville Zoo is proud to announce its first-ever successful hatching of two Komodo dragons. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!