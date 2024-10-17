Top Stories From October 17, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
1

Here are the top stories for October 17, 2024.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

2Multiple People Left Trapped in Overturned Van Following I-24 Crash

Multiple were trapped inside a vehicle following a crash early Thursday. Read more

3Murfreesboro Resident Makes More Than 800 Quilts for Charity

Photo by Lee Rennick

Completely self-taught, Barbara Bell started quilting when she decided she wanted to make some quilts for her grandchildren, and then her great grandchildren. Read more

4Zoolumination at the Zoo Returns with the Option for Ice Skating

photo courtesy of Nashville Zoo

The country’s largest lantern festival Zoolumination, presented by Anheuser-Busch, returns even brighter to Nashville Zoo this holiday season. Read more

5Jelly Roll Announces Plans for a Spot on Broadway

photo by Eric Ryan Anderson

Nashville native Jelly Roll announced he’s putting down on Broadway. Read more

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here