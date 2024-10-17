Top Stories From October 17, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 17, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
Multiple were trapped inside a vehicle following a crash early Thursday. Read more
Completely self-taught, Barbara Bell started quilting when she decided she wanted to make some quilts for her grandchildren, and then her great grandchildren. Read more
The country’s largest lantern festival Zoolumination, presented by Anheuser-Busch, returns even brighter to Nashville Zoo this holiday season. Read more
Nashville native Jelly Roll announced he’s putting down on Broadway. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!