Top Stories From October 10, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 10, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting a full closure of the I-440 East off-ramp to 21st Avenue in Davidson County. Read more
The Pinnacle is Nashville’s newest live music venue, opening in March 2025. This state-of-the-art venue will have a 4,500 capacity on a 19-acre campus within Nashville Yards. Read more
Tara MacDougall, President and CEO of the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, has been reelected to a second term of three years, beginning October 1, 2024, on the Board of Directors for the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC). Read more
Sariya Whitney 15, was reported missing by her grandmother in September. Read more
