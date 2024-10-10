Top Stories From October 10, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
78

Here are the top stories for October 10, 2024.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Hop Springs

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

2Closure of I-440E Off-Ramp to 21st Avenue Begins

TDOT

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting a full closure of the I-440 East off-ramp to 21st Avenue in Davidson County. Read more

3What to Expect When You Attend an Event at The Pinnacle

photo from Business Wire

The Pinnacle is Nashville’s newest live music venue, opening in March 2025. This state-of-the-art venue will have a 4,500 capacity on a 19-acre campus within Nashville Yards. Read more

4Tara MacDougall President, CEO of the Discovery Center Reelected to ASTC Board of Directors

Tara MacDougall
Tara MacDougall (submitted photo)

Tara MacDougall, President and CEO of the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, has been reelected to a second term of three years, beginning October 1, 2024, on the Board of Directors for the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC). Read more

5Missing: 15-year-old Sariya Whitney of Murfreesboro

Sariya Whitney 15, was reported missing by her grandmother in September. Read more

