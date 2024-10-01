Top Stories From October 1, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 1, 2024.
Multiple Rutherford County Safety Agencies deployed Monday night to assist with land search and rescue efforts in east Tennessee from Hurricane Helene. Read more
Nashville Zoo is proud to announce its first-ever successful hatching of two Komodo dragons. Read more
These are the 5 lowest food health scores for September 24 through October 1, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
Fall is a great time to enjoy the tastes and scents of fall at craft fairs featuring items made by local artisans and food from some great food trucks. Read more
Artist, singer, songwriter, actor and activist Kris Kristofferson passed away peacefully in his home in Maui, Hawaii Saturday, September 28, surrounded by family. Read more
