Top Stories From October 1, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for October 1, 2024.

1Multiple Rutherford County Public Safety Agencies Deploy to East Tennessee

PHOTO: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

Multiple Rutherford County Safety Agencies deployed Monday night to assist with land search and rescue efforts in east Tennessee from Hurricane Helene. Read more

2Nashville Zoo Welcomes Two Komodo Dragon Hatchlings

Photo Credits: Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is proud to announce its first-ever successful hatching of two Komodo dragons. Read more

35 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Oct. 1

hotel health inspections

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for September 24 through October 1, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

44 Fall Craft Fairs in Murfreesboro

Fall is a great time to enjoy the tastes and scents of fall at craft fairs featuring items made by local artisans and food from some great food trucks. Read more

5Country Artist Kris Kristofferson Dies

photo by © Peter Yang

Artist, singer, songwriter, actor and activist Kris Kristofferson passed away peacefully in his home in Maui, Hawaii Saturday, September 28, surrounded by family. Read more

