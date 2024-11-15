Top Stories From November 15, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for November 15, 2024.

1TSSAA Names Director of Schools Jimmy Sullivan Administrator of the Year

Photo: RCS

Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan has been named Administrator of the Year for Athletic District 4 as part of the annual A.F. Bridges Sportsmanship Awards sponsored by the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association. Read more

2Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

3Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled For Nov. 22 Near Christiana Elementary School

Increases in traffic crashes has prompted the Tennessee Highway Patrol to sponsor a sobriety checkpoint Nov. 22 on U.S. Highway 231 (Shelbyville Highway). Read more

4Man Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Gun To Two Elementary Schools

November 11, 2024 – A Murfreesboro man has been arrested for bringing a gun onto two Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) campuses today. No student or staff member were in any danger. Read more

5Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 12, 2024

These are the health scores for November 5-12, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

