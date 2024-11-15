Top Stories From November 15, 2024

Here are the top stories for November 15, 2024.
Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan has been named Administrator of the Year for Athletic District 4 as part of the annual A.F. Bridges Sportsmanship Awards sponsored by the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more
Increases in traffic crashes has prompted the Tennessee Highway Patrol to sponsor a sobriety checkpoint Nov. 22 on U.S. Highway 231 (Shelbyville Highway). Read more
November 11, 2024 – A Murfreesboro man has been arrested for bringing a gun onto two Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) campuses today. No student or staff member were in any danger. Read more
These are the health scores for November 5-12, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!