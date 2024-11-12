Top Stories From November 12, 2024

Here are the top stories for November 12, 2024.
The driver in the fatal wrong-way DUI collision that killed a Murfreesboro man on S. Church Street last night has been charged with vehicular homicide. Read more
Nissan Motor announced Thursday that it will cut 9,000 jobs globally and reduce costs by $2.6 billion due to declining sales in China and the U.S. Read more
November 11, 2024 – A Murfreesboro man has been arrested for bringing a gun onto two Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) campuses today. No student or staff member were in any danger. Read more
These are the health scores for November 5-12, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
City Construction Projects for November 10 through November 16. Read more
