Top Stories From November 12, 2024

Here are the top stories for November 12, 2024.

1Alleged Drunk Driver Charged After Man Killed in Murfreesboro Crash

Lora Allison Tenpenny (Photo: Murfreesboro Police)

The driver in the fatal wrong-way DUI collision that killed a Murfreesboro man on S. Church Street last night has been charged with vehicular homicide. Read more

2Nissan to Cut 9,000 Jobs Following Decline in Sales

Production of the all-new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is officially underway at the award-winning Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant in Tennessee. (source: Nissan Motor USA Newsroom)

Nissan Motor announced Thursday that it will cut 9,000 jobs globally and reduce costs by $2.6 billion due to declining sales in China and the U.S. Read more

3Man Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Gun To Two Elementary Schools

November 11, 2024 – A Murfreesboro man has been arrested for bringing a gun onto two Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) campuses today. No student or staff member were in any danger. Read more

4Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 12, 2024

These are the health scores for November 5-12, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

5Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for November 10 through November 16

City Construction Projects for November 10 through November 16. Read more

