Here’s a look at the top stories from May 31, 2024.
On 5/29/2024, Frenshell Ceblano walked away from her home at 400 Cherokee Dock Rd in Wilson County, TN between the hours of 7:30 AM and 9:00 AM. Read more
On May 28, 2024, the suspect broke into the A1 Cleaners on Lascassas Pike. Read more
TC Restaurant Group announces its one-of-a-kind six-story venue in partnership with Morgan Wallen called “This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen” will open Saturday, June 1 at 11 am. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more
5TDOT and Nashville Airport Authority Join Forces to Expedite I-40/Donelson Pike Interchange Project
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is working with the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) and Superior Construction to expedite the completion of the I-40 / SR 255 (Donelson Pike) Interchange. Read more
