Top Stories From May 31, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from May 31, 2024.

1Missing: 15-year-old Frenshell Ceblano of Wilson County

Photo: Wilson County Sheriff\’s Department

On 5/29/2024, Frenshell Ceblano walked away from her home at 400 Cherokee Dock Rd in Wilson County, TN between the hours of 7:30 AM and 9:00 AM. Read more

2Burglar Caught on Camera Targeting Murfreesboro Cleaners

Murfreesboro Police

On May 28, 2024, the suspect broke into the A1 Cleaners on Lascassas Pike. Read more

3Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen to Open this Weekend

photo courtesy of TC Restaurant Group

TC Restaurant Group announces its one-of-a-kind six-story venue in partnership with Morgan Wallen called “This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen” will open Saturday, June 1 at 11 am. Read more

4Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

5TDOT and Nashville Airport Authority Join Forces to Expedite I-40/Donelson Pike Interchange Project

Photo: TDOT

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is working with the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) and Superior Construction to expedite the completion of the I-40 / SR 255 (Donelson Pike) Interchange. Read more

