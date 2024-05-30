Here’s a look at the top stories from May 30, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more
2TDOT and Nashville Airport Authority Join Forces to Expedite I-40/Donelson Pike Interchange Project
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is working with the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) and Superior Construction to expedite the completion of the I-40 / SR 255 (Donelson Pike) Interchange. Read more
CMA Fest 2024 takes place in Nashville from Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9. Read more
Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly expanding breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, started serving the most important meal of the day today at its second restaurant in the greater Nashville area in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Read more
Murfreesboro Detectives are attempting to identify a person of interest in a theft case. Read more
