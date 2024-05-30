Top Stories From May 30, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 30, 2024.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

2TDOT and Nashville Airport Authority Join Forces to Expedite I-40/Donelson Pike Interchange Project

Photo: TDOT

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is working with the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) and Superior Construction to expedite the completion of the I-40 / SR 255 (Donelson Pike) Interchange. Read more

3What to Know About CMA Fest 2024

photo by Donna Vissman

CMA Fest 2024 takes place in Nashville from Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9. Read more

4Eggs Up Grill Opens in Murfreesboro

Photo submitted

Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly expanding breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, started serving the most important meal of the day today at its second restaurant in the greater Nashville area in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Read more

5$9K Stolen After Man Electronically Interferes With ATM

Murfreesboro Detectives are attempting to identify a person of interest in a theft case. Read more

