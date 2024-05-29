Top Stories From May 29, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 29, 2024.

1Eggs Up Grill Opens in Murfreesboro

Photo submitted

Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly expanding breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, started serving the most important meal of the day today at its second restaurant in the greater Nashville area in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Read more

2$9K Stolen After Man Electronically Interferes With ATM

Murfreesboro Detectives are attempting to identify a person of interest in a theft case. Read more

3Cement Truck Crashes in Front of Murfreesboro Factory

Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department

One outbound lane of NW Broad is closed due to a serious crash involving a cement truck and a car in front of the Vulcan Material Company Murfreeesboro Asphalt Plant. Read more

4Victims, Suspects Identified in La Vergne Double Homicide

The La Vergne Police Department has identified the victims and suspects involved in a double homicide on May 28, 2024. Read more

