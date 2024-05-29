Here’s a look at the top stories from May 29, 2024.
Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly expanding breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, started serving the most important meal of the day today at its second restaurant in the greater Nashville area in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Read more
Murfreesboro Detectives are attempting to identify a person of interest in a theft case. Read more
One outbound lane of NW Broad is closed due to a serious crash involving a cement truck and a car in front of the Vulcan Material Company Murfreeesboro Asphalt Plant. Read more
The La Vergne Police Department has identified the victims and suspects involved in a double homicide on May 28, 2024. Read more
