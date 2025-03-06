Here are the top stories for March 5, 2025.

1
Middle Tennessee State University College of Education senior Haley Ferguson of Spring Hill was among 15 “Everyday Americans” invited by first lady Melania Trump to attend President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, in Washington, D.C. (Submitted photo)

MTSU Student Chosen By First Lady To Attend President Trump’s Joint Session Of Congress

Middle Tennessee State University College of Education senior Haley Ferguson of Spring Hill was among 15 “Everyday Americans” invited as special guests by first lady Melania Trump to attend President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, in Washington, D.C. Read more

2

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 5, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for February 25 to March 5, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

3
Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department

Crash Between 18-Wheeler, Dump Truck Closes Lanes on S. Church Street Tuesday

Two outbound lanes of S. Church Street at Butler Drive are closed after a crash between an 18-wheeler and a dump truck at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday. Read more

4

House Damaged After Fire Spreads From Burn Pile in Rutherford County

Rutherford County Fire and Rescue (RCFR), Eagleville Fire Department and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residential fire on Floyd Road on March 3, around 2 pm. Read more

5
Image from Tennessee State Data Center.

Rutherford Aimed to Be Third Largest County in Tennessee

Rutherford is currently the fourth most populated county in the state of Tennessee according to the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Read more

