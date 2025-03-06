Here are the top stories for March 5, 2025.
Middle Tennessee State University College of Education senior Haley Ferguson of Spring Hill was among 15 “Everyday Americans” invited as special guests by first lady Melania Trump to attend President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, in Washington, D.C. Read more
These are the lowest food health scores for February 25 to March 5, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
Two outbound lanes of S. Church Street at Butler Drive are closed after a crash between an 18-wheeler and a dump truck at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday. Read more
Rutherford County Fire and Rescue (RCFR), Eagleville Fire Department and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residential fire on Floyd Road on March 3, around 2 pm. Read more
Rutherford is currently the fourth most populated county in the state of Tennessee according to the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Read more
