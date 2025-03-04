Top Stories From March 4, 2025

Here are the top stories for March 4, 2025.
Rutherford County Fire and Rescue (RCFR), Eagleville Fire Department and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residential fire on Floyd Road on March 3, around 2 pm. Read more
Rutherford is currently the fourth most populated county in the state of Tennessee according to the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Read more
A groundbreaking event for the New Nissan Stadium took place in 2024. One year later, we were able to see the construction progress, as the projected open date of February 2027 is still on track. Read more
On Monday evening, Dolly Parton shared the news of the passing of her husband, Carl Dean. Read more
On February 28, 2025, a black male wearing a green and blue puffer jacket, a yellow hoodie underneath, pajama pants, white socks, and what appear to be black slippers or Crocs, broke into an apartment at the Traditions Senior Living Center in Smyrna. Read more
