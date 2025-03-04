Top Stories From March 4, 2025

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for March 4, 2025.

1House Damaged After Fire Spreads From Burn Pile in Rutherford County

Rutherford County Fire and Rescue (RCFR), Eagleville Fire Department and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residential fire on Floyd Road on March 3, around 2 pm. Read more

2Rutherford Aimed to Be Third Largest County in Tennessee

Image from Tennessee State Data Center.

Rutherford is currently the fourth most populated county in the state of Tennessee according to the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Read more

3Photos: Construction at New Nissan Stadium

photo by Donna Vissman

A groundbreaking event for the New Nissan Stadium took place in 2024. One year later, we were able to see the construction progress, as the projected open date of February 2027 is still on track. Read more

4Dolly Parton Announces the Passing of Her Husband Carl Dean

photo by Emily Dorio

On Monday evening, Dolly Parton shared the news of the passing of her husband, Carl Dean. Read more

5Man Wanted in Break-in at Senior Living Center in Smyrna

On February 28, 2025, a black male wearing a green and blue puffer jacket, a yellow hoodie underneath, pajama pants, white socks, and what appear to be black slippers or Crocs, broke into an apartment at the Traditions Senior Living Center in Smyrna. Read more

