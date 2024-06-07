Here’s a look at the top stories from June 7, 2024.
As the new principal of Brown’s Chapel Elementary School, Christina Penny said her first priority will be establishing relationships with everyone. Read more
Once again, Manchester, Tennessee will host the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which is one of the most popular live music events in the country. Read more
Six alumni from Middle Tennessee State University were recently named among this year’s 30 total Country Music Association Foundation’s Music Teachers of Excellence. Read more
Surveillance video of a smash-and-grab-style burglary at a Murfreesboro gun store shows thieves ramming the doors with a stolen car, running inside, grabbing weapons, and leaving the business in roughly a minute. The search for the suspects continues. Read more
