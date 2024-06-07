Top Stories From June 7, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
6

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 7, 2024.

5Christina Penny Named Principal of Brown’s Chapel Elementary School

Christina Penny

As the new principal of Brown’s Chapel Elementary School, Christina Penny said her first priority will be establishing relationships with everyone. Read more

4TDOT Prepares for 2024 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Once again, Manchester, Tennessee will host the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which is one of the most popular live music events in the country. Read more

3Six MTSU Alumni Named CMA Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence

Six alumni from Middle Tennessee State University were recently named among this year’s 30 total Country Music Association Foundation’s Music Teachers of Excellence. Pictured, from left in top row, are Tony Hartman and Michael Holland; from left in middle row, Katiana Nicholson and Evan Burton; and from left in bottom row, Andrew Smith and Allen Kennedy. (MTSU graphic illustration by Stephanie Wagner)

 

Six alumni from Middle Tennessee State University were recently named among this year’s 30 total Country Music Association Foundation’s Music Teachers of Excellence. Read more

2Police Release Video of Smash and Grab Burglary at Gun Store

Surveillance video of a smash-and-grab-style burglary at a Murfreesboro gun store shows thieves ramming the doors with a stolen car, running inside, grabbing weapons, and leaving the business in roughly a minute. The search for the suspects continues. Read more

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

