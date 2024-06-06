Top Stories From June 6, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
17

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 6, 2024.

1Police Release Video of Smash and Grab Burglary at Gun Store

Surveillance video of a smash-and-grab-style burglary at a Murfreesboro gun store shows thieves ramming the doors with a stolen car, running inside, grabbing weapons, and leaving the business in roughly a minute. The search for the suspects continues. Read more

2Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

3Dolly Parton Confirms Downtown Nashville Hotel

Photo courtesy of Dolly Parton

It’s official – Dolly has confirmed plans for a hotel in downtown Nashville. Those in attendance at CMA Fest’s Fan Fair X heard the news on Thursday morning. Read more

4Two Middle Tennessee Cities Make Southern Living’s ‘Friendliest Cites in the South’

photo by Jim Wood

The South is typically known for its hospitality and a random “hello” from a stranger. Southern Living just released its list of “15 Friendliest Cities in the South.” Read more

5MTE Linemen Return From Volunteering In Guatemala

A team of 11 linemen from Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) returned at the end of May from a nearly three-week volunteer trip to Jalapa, Guatemala, where they utilized their skills and expertise to establish electricity in a rural part of the country. Read more

