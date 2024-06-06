Here’s a look at the top stories from June 6, 2024.
Surveillance video of a smash-and-grab-style burglary at a Murfreesboro gun store shows thieves ramming the doors with a stolen car, running inside, grabbing weapons, and leaving the business in roughly a minute. The search for the suspects continues. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more
It’s official – Dolly has confirmed plans for a hotel in downtown Nashville. Those in attendance at CMA Fest’s Fan Fair X heard the news on Thursday morning. Read more
The South is typically known for its hospitality and a random “hello” from a stranger. Southern Living just released its list of “15 Friendliest Cities in the South.” Read more
A team of 11 linemen from Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) returned at the end of May from a nearly three-week volunteer trip to Jalapa, Guatemala, where they utilized their skills and expertise to establish electricity in a rural part of the country. Read more
