Top Stories From June 5, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from June 5, 2024.

1Two Middle Tennessee Cities Make Southern Living’s ‘Friendliest Cites in the South’

photo by Jim Wood

The South is typically known for its hospitality and a random “hello” from a stranger. Southern Living just released its list of “15 Friendliest Cities in the South.” Read more

2MTE Linemen Return From Volunteering In Guatemala

A team of 11 linemen from Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) returned at the end of May from a nearly three-week volunteer trip to Jalapa, Guatemala, where they utilized their skills and expertise to establish electricity in a rural part of the country. Read more

3American Idol Alum Mandisa’s Cause of Death Revealed

photo courtesy of Mandisa

Mandisa’s cause of death has been revealed, reports People Magazine. Read more

4Health Inspections: Rutherford County June 4, 2024

These are the health scores for May 28 to June 4, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more

510 Arrested in Sumner County Following TBI Election Registration Investigation

Eleven people face felony charges following an election registration case by special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Read more

