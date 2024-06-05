Here’s a look at the top stories from June 5, 2024.
The South is typically known for its hospitality and a random “hello” from a stranger. Southern Living just released its list of “15 Friendliest Cities in the South.” Read more
A team of 11 linemen from Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) returned at the end of May from a nearly three-week volunteer trip to Jalapa, Guatemala, where they utilized their skills and expertise to establish electricity in a rural part of the country. Read more
Mandisa’s cause of death has been revealed, reports People Magazine. Read more
These are the health scores for May 28 to June 4, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more
Eleven people face felony charges following an election registration case by special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Read more
