Here’s a look at the top stories from June 4, 2024.

1Health Inspections: Rutherford County June 4, 2024

These are the health scores for May 28 to June 4, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more

210 Arrested in Sumner County Following TBI Election Registration Investigation

Eleven people face felony charges following an election registration case by special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Read more

3Missing: 20-year-old Christopher Frankenberry of Goodlettsville

Metro Nashville police are searching for Christopher Frankenberry, who was reported missing this week. Read more

4Friday Night Live Music Returns to Downtown Murfreesboro June 7

Photo: Main Street Murfreesboro

Main Street Murfreesboro, a nonprofit, 501c3, has been hosting free community concerts in the historic downtown since 2005. Read more

5Thieves Ram Stolen Car into Murfreesboro Gun Shop, Steal Weapons

Thieves in a stolen car from Nashville crash through two locked gates and ram into the front doors of Bulleye Gun & Range on Shelby Street stealing several long guns and handguns early Saturday morning. Read more

