Here’s a look at the top stories from June 4, 2024.
These are the health scores for May 28 to June 4, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more
Eleven people face felony charges following an election registration case by special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Read more
Metro Nashville police are searching for Christopher Frankenberry, who was reported missing this week. Read more
Main Street Murfreesboro, a nonprofit, 501c3, has been hosting free community concerts in the historic downtown since 2005. Read more
Thieves in a stolen car from Nashville crash through two locked gates and ram into the front doors of Bulleye Gun & Range on Shelby Street stealing several long guns and handguns early Saturday morning. Read more
