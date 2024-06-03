Top Stories From June 3, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
12

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 3, 2024.

1Friday Night Live Music Returns to Downtown Murfreesboro June 7

Photo: Main Street Murfreesboro

Main Street Murfreesboro, a nonprofit, 501c3, has been hosting free community concerts in the historic downtown since 2005. Read more

2Thieves Ram Stolen Car into Murfreesboro Gun Shop, Steal Weapons

Thieves in a stolen car from Nashville crash through two locked gates and ram into the front doors of Bulleye Gun & Range on Shelby Street stealing several long guns and handguns early Saturday morning. Read more

3Six People, Nearly 20 Pets Escape Murfreesboro House Fire

Photo: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

A family of six and 17 pets, including dogs, cats, and a guinea pig escaped a fire unharmed Sunday morning on Painted Pony Drive around 6:20 a.m. Read more

4Opry Mills Unveils Plans for Third Annual Outlet Shopping Day

photo by Donna Vissman

Opry Mills is gearing up for National Outlet Shopping Day™ with hundreds of fantastic finds on the most sought-after brands, limited-time giveaways and unique center-wide experiences. Read more

5Country Music Hall of Fame Opens Photography Exhibit

photo courtesy of Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum recently unveiled a new photography exhibition, The Bradley Barn Sessions. Read more

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here