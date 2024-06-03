Here’s a look at the top stories from June 3, 2024.
Main Street Murfreesboro, a nonprofit, 501c3, has been hosting free community concerts in the historic downtown since 2005. Read more
Thieves in a stolen car from Nashville crash through two locked gates and ram into the front doors of Bulleye Gun & Range on Shelby Street stealing several long guns and handguns early Saturday morning. Read more
A family of six and 17 pets, including dogs, cats, and a guinea pig escaped a fire unharmed Sunday morning on Painted Pony Drive around 6:20 a.m. Read more
Opry Mills is gearing up for National Outlet Shopping Day™ with hundreds of fantastic finds on the most sought-after brands, limited-time giveaways and unique center-wide experiences. Read more
The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum recently unveiled a new photography exhibition, The Bradley Barn Sessions. Read more
