Top Stories From June 28, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for June 28, 2024.

1Police Investigating Domestic Violence Incident; Boyfriend Fatally Shoots Girlfriend, Takes Own Life

photo: Murfreesboro Police Department

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating the shooting death of a woman by her boyfriend who turned the gun on himself, taking his own life. Read more

2Missing: Graham Thomas Mallernee of Murfreesboro

Graham Thomas Mallernee (Photo: Murfreesboro Police)

Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives are actively searching for a missing and endangered man. Read more

3Independence Day Events Across Middle Tennessee 2024

Stock Photo

The Fourth of July approaches and patriotism takes center stage, with vibrant red, white, and blue decorations adorning houses and streets. Read more

4Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

5VIDEO: Murfreesboro City Transit Center Under Construction

A CityTV video updating the under-construction Transit Center is now available for viewing. Read more

