Top Stories From June 28, 2024

Here are the top stories for June 28, 2024.
1Police Investigating Domestic Violence Incident; Boyfriend Fatally Shoots Girlfriend, Takes Own Life
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating the shooting death of a woman by her boyfriend who turned the gun on himself, taking his own life. Read more
Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives are actively searching for a missing and endangered man. Read more
The Fourth of July approaches and patriotism takes center stage, with vibrant red, white, and blue decorations adorning houses and streets. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
A CityTV video updating the under-construction Transit Center is now available for viewing. Read more
