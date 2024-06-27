Top Stories From June 27, 2024

Here are the top stories for June 27, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
A CityTV video updating the under-construction Transit Center is now available for viewing. Read more
Brian Jacobo-Pena, 16, was reported missing on June 11. Read more
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) detectives are searching for the three individuals who used a stolen truck and crowbar to try to pry open an ATM, but their efforts failed. No money was taken. Read more
The Murfreesboro City Council may be moving to take back the 20 acres they gave to the developers of the Notes Live project, that is now being called VENU. Read more
