Top Stories From June 25, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
44

Here are the top stories for June 25, 2024.

1Murfreesboro City Council Questions NOTES Live Development Changes

notes live rendering Photo from City of Murfreesboro
Photo from City of Murfreesboro

The Murfreesboro City Council may be moving to take back the 20 acres they gave to the developers of the Notes Live project, that is now being called VENU. Read more

2Health Inspections: Rutherford County Swimming Pools June 25, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for June 18-25, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

3Justin Timberlake Sells Property Just Outside of Leiper’s Fork

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

According to Mansion Global, Justin Timberlake has sold his property in the Leiper’s Fork area. Read more

4Ribbon Cutting: Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant II in Murfreesboro

Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant II
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce

Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant II held its ribbon cutting on April 24, 2024, for its location at 2896 S. Rutherford Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Read more

5Murfreesboro’s Celebration Under the Stars Returns with Live Music & Fireworks

Join the City of Murfreesboro for Celebration Under the Stars on Thursday, July 4th at The Fountains. Read more

