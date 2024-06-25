Top Stories From June 25, 2024

Here are the top stories for June 25, 2024.
The Murfreesboro City Council may be moving to take back the 20 acres they gave to the developers of the Notes Live project, that is now being called VENU. Read more
These are the public swimming pool health scores for June 18-25, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
According to Mansion Global, Justin Timberlake has sold his property in the Leiper’s Fork area. Read more
Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant II held its ribbon cutting on April 24, 2024, for its location at 2896 S. Rutherford Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Read more
Join the City of Murfreesboro for Celebration Under the Stars on Thursday, July 4th at The Fountains. Read more
