Top Stories From June 21, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
1

Here are the top stories for June 21, 2024.

1MFRD Firefighters Rescue Residents From Assisted Living Tower

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters went floor to floor assisting residents out of the Westbrook Towers after a laundry room fire sent smoke billowing through the building Friday morning. Read more

2Murfreesboro Secures Civil War Battlefield Land for Future Park & Preservation

The Murfreesboro City Council voted Thursday, June 20, 2024, to approve a unique sub-grant agreement for American Battlefield Trust to purchase property to be deeded to the City for incorporation in the Parks & Recreation system. Read more

3Ribbon Cutting: D-Bat Murfreesboro

D-Bat Murfreesboro
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce

D-Bat Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting on March 28, 2024, for its location at 920 Esther Lane in Murfreesboro. Read more

4What is Going On With Buc-ee’s in Murfreesboro?

photo courtesy of Buc-ee\\’s

Good news! Construction plans for the future site of the Murfreesboro Buc-ee’s are moving forward. Read more

5Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Soul Murfreesboro
Photo by Rutherford Chamber

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here