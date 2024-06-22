Top Stories From June 21, 2024

Here are the top stories for June 21, 2024.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters went floor to floor assisting residents out of the Westbrook Towers after a laundry room fire sent smoke billowing through the building Friday morning. Read more
The Murfreesboro City Council voted Thursday, June 20, 2024, to approve a unique sub-grant agreement for American Battlefield Trust to purchase property to be deeded to the City for incorporation in the Parks & Recreation system. Read more
D-Bat Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting on March 28, 2024, for its location at 920 Esther Lane in Murfreesboro. Read more
Good news! Construction plans for the future site of the Murfreesboro Buc-ee’s are moving forward. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
