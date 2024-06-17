Top Stories From June 17, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from June 17, 2024.

1Officials Respond to Fire at Carrie Underwood’s Home

A home caught fire in Williamson County on Sunday night. Read more

2Middle Tennessee Electric Offers Tips to Cut Energy Costs as Temperatures Soar

Stock Photo

With temperatures in Middle Tennessee soaring, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) has provided several recommendations to help members reduce their energy usage and save money on their electric bills. Read more

3Missing Murfreesboro Teen: 15-year-old Sa’Niya Blakney

Sa’Niya Blakney (Murfreesboro Police Department)

Sa’Niya Blakney, 15, was reported missing by her mother last week. Read more

4Nashville Zoo Becomes First to Hatch Crocodile Tegus

Photo: Nashville Zoo

The Nashville Zoo announced on Monday the hatching of two crocodile tegus, marking a historic moment as the first of their species to hatch at any AZA-accredited zoo. Read more

5Traffic Alert: Rock Springs Road to Close for Months

Beginning Monday, June 17, Rock Springs Road will be closed from David Collins Drive to Highland Avenue. Read more

