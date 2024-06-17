Here’s a look at the top stories from June 17, 2024.
A home caught fire in Williamson County on Sunday night. Read more
With temperatures in Middle Tennessee soaring, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) has provided several recommendations to help members reduce their energy usage and save money on their electric bills. Read more
Sa’Niya Blakney, 15, was reported missing by her mother last week. Read more
The Nashville Zoo announced on Monday the hatching of two crocodile tegus, marking a historic moment as the first of their species to hatch at any AZA-accredited zoo. Read more
Beginning Monday, June 17, Rock Springs Road will be closed from David Collins Drive to Highland Avenue. Read more
