Top Stories From June 12, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 12, 2024.

1Crash Causes Backup on I-840 in Rutherford County

Traffic is stacked on Interstate 840 following a car crash Wednesday afternoon. Read more

2Things to Know About the Savannah Bananas

photo courtesy of Savanah Bananas

Circus-like baseball team The Savannah Bananas are headed to Nashville to play at First Horizon Park this weekend. Read more

3Annual La Vergne Independence Day Celebration to Return to Veterans Memorial Park

The highly-anticipated Independence Day Celebration will be back at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, for the annual fireworks spectacle. Read more

4Celebrate Murfreesboro and Rutherford County’s LGBTQ+ Community in October at BoroPride

The BoroPride Planning Committee is pleased to announce the return of BoroPride Saturday, Oct. 12 to MTSU’s Tennessee Miller Coliseum. Read more

5Health Inspections: Rutherford County June 11, 2024

These are the health scores for June 4-11, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more

