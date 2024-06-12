Here’s a look at the top stories from June 12, 2024.
Traffic is stacked on Interstate 840 following a car crash Wednesday afternoon. Read more
Circus-like baseball team The Savannah Bananas are headed to Nashville to play at First Horizon Park this weekend. Read more
The highly-anticipated Independence Day Celebration will be back at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, for the annual fireworks spectacle. Read more
The BoroPride Planning Committee is pleased to announce the return of BoroPride Saturday, Oct. 12 to MTSU’s Tennessee Miller Coliseum. Read more
These are the health scores for June 4-11, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more
