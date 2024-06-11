Here’s a look at the top stories from June 11, 2024.
The BoroPride Planning Committee is pleased to announce the return of BoroPride Saturday, Oct. 12 to MTSU’s Tennessee Miller Coliseum. Read more
These are the health scores for June 4-11, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more
Father’s Day is coming up on June 16, 2024, and many restaurants are offering special deals and menus to celebrate dads! Read more
The 16th annual Boat Day is returning to Smyrna on Saturday, June 22nd, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Read more
One person was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment following a shooting in La Vergne over the weekend. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!