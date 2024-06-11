Top Stories From June 11, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from June 11, 2024.

1Celebrate Murfreesboro and Rutherford County’s LGBTQ+ Community in October at BoroPride

The BoroPride Planning Committee is pleased to announce the return of BoroPride Saturday, Oct. 12 to MTSU’s Tennessee Miller Coliseum. Read more

2Health Inspections: Rutherford County June 11, 2024

These are the health scores for June 4-11, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more

3Restaurant Deals for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is coming up on June 16, 2024, and many restaurants are offering special deals and menus to celebrate dads! Read more

416th Annual Boat Day Returns to Smyrna

The 16th annual Boat Day is returning to Smyrna on Saturday, June 22nd, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Read more

5One Injured, One in Custody Following La Vergne Shooting

One person was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment following a shooting in La Vergne over the weekend. Read more

