Top Stories From July 9, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 8, 2024.
These are the health scores for July 2-9, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more
Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to tragic death of Asher Sullivan were honored for their efforts by Volunteer Behavioral Health executives Tuesday. Read more
Trader Joe’s Mango Tangerine Scented Candle (SKU# 56879) may have an unexpected burn pattern. Read more
The back-to-school season will be here soon. Here is information about the annual “back to school” sales tax holiday, which will take place at the end of July. Read more
The weekend drawings at the Tennessee Lottery created thousands of winners, including a lucky Mega Millions player in Nashville. Read more
