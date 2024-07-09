Top Stories From July 9, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 8, 2024.

1Health Inspections: Rutherford County July 9, 2024

These are the health scores for July 2-9, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more

2Deputies Who Responded to Death of Asher Sullivan Honored

Photo: Volunteer Behavioral Health executives Amanda Cook, Haylee McPhearson-Bush, Phyllis Persinger and Ella Britt honored Patrol Lt. Derek Oeser, Dispatcher Cpl. Molly Nye and Sgt. Jason Brown,Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff\’s Office

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to tragic death of Asher Sullivan were honored for their efforts by Volunteer Behavioral Health executives Tuesday. Read more

3Trader Joe’s Recalls Mango Tangerine Scented Candle

Photo from Trader Joe's
Photo from Trader Joe\’s

Trader Joe’s Mango Tangerine Scented Candle (SKU# 56879) may have an unexpected burn pattern. Read more

4Save the Date: Back to School Sales Tax Holiday for 2024

The back-to-school season will be here soon. Here is information about the annual “back to school” sales tax holiday, which will take place at the end of July. Read more

5$1 Million Mega Millions Winner Sold in Nashville

The weekend drawings at the Tennessee Lottery created thousands of winners, including a lucky Mega Millions player in Nashville. Read more

