Top Stories From July 8, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 8, 2024.
The back-to-school season will be here soon. Here is information about the annual “back to school” sales tax holiday, which will take place at the end of July. Read more
The weekend drawings at the Tennessee Lottery created thousands of winners, including a lucky Mega Millions player in Nashville. Read more
Seventeen new deputies completed eight weeks of intensive internal training to launch their careers at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Read more
The Hendersonville Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old male from Westmoreland for the murder of Trinity Bostic. Read more
Below are some of the 200+ laws that went into effect on July 1 following the 2024 legislative session. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!