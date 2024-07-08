Top Stories From July 8, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
103

Here are the top stories for July 8, 2024.

1Save the Date: Back to School Sales Tax Holiday for 2024

The back-to-school season will be here soon. Here is information about the annual “back to school” sales tax holiday, which will take place at the end of July. Read more

2$1 Million Mega Millions Winner Sold in Nashville

The weekend drawings at the Tennessee Lottery created thousands of winners, including a lucky Mega Millions player in Nashville. Read more

3Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes 17 New Deputies

Photo: New deputies who earned badges are, from left, front row, Deputy Malia Porto, Deputy Sydney Segroves, Deputy Savannah Bowman, Deputy Jordynne Loy, Deputy Cameron Stamps, SRO Samantha Delduca, back row, Chief Deputy Steve Spence, Deputy Kevin Holsopple Deputy Brian Wyatt, SRO Cortez Williams, Deputy Yeojmeiko Salva, Deputy Trey Caison, SRO Matthew Tucker and Training Sgt. Sean Vinson; third row, Capt. Angela Istvanditsch, SRO Landon Burgess, SRO Rodney Skaggs, Judicial Services Deputy Lee Brandon, Deputy Javosia Beard, Deputy Alexander Truter and Maj. Kyle Evans.

Seventeen new deputies completed eight weeks of intensive internal training to launch their careers at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Read more

417-Year-Old Boy Charged With Murder of Trinity Bostic

Trinity Bostic
Photo: Hendersonville Police

The Hendersonville Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old male from Westmoreland for the murder of Trinity Bostic. Read more

5New Tennessee Laws Effective July 2024

Source: Secretary of State

Below are some of the 200+ laws that went into effect on July 1 following the 2024 legislative session. Read more

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here