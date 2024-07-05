Top Stories From July 5, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 5, 2024.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Photo: Main Street Murfreesboro

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

2New Tennessee Laws Effective July 2024

Source: Secretary of State

Below are some of the 200+ laws that went into effect on July 1 following the 2024 legislative session. Read more

3Ribbon Cutting: Atomic Wings in Murfreesboro

Atomic Wings
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce

Atomic Wings held its ribbon cutting on July 1, 2024, for its location at 5607 Franklin Rd., #A2 in Murfreesboro. Read more

4Deadly Crash Closes I-24 Near La Vergne

Photo: MNPD

Drivers in La Vergne were diverted off of Interstate 24 due to a deadly multi-car crash on Tuesday morning. Read more

5Man Wanted for Recording Woman in Fitting Room at Murfreesboro Store

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

The suspect is wanted for questioning in an investigation where a female was allegedly recorded while in a changing room. Read more

