Top Stories From July 5, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 5, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more
Below are some of the 200+ laws that went into effect on July 1 following the 2024 legislative session. Read more
Atomic Wings held its ribbon cutting on July 1, 2024, for its location at 5607 Franklin Rd., #A2 in Murfreesboro. Read more
Drivers in La Vergne were diverted off of Interstate 24 due to a deadly multi-car crash on Tuesday morning. Read more
The suspect is wanted for questioning in an investigation where a female was allegedly recorded while in a changing room. Read more
