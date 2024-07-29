Top Stories From July 29, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 29, 2024.
Former LaVergne High School track standout John Sherman III will be competing in the Paris Olympics. Read more
Kylee Romans, 19, was reported missing by a family member on July 27. Read more
Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the company’s Shield™ blood test for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening in adults age 45 and older who are at average risk for the disease. Read more
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Chief Michael Bowen announces the retirement of Officer Shondale Clark after nearly four decades of dedicated service. Read more
City Construction Projects for July 28 through August 3. Read more
