Top Stories From July 29, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for July 29, 2024.

1LaVergne High School Graduate to Compete in Paris Olympics

Photo: Rutherford County Schools

Former LaVergne High School track standout John Sherman III will be competing in the Paris Olympics. Read more

2Missing: 19-year-old Kylee Romans of Murfreesboro

Kylee Romans (Photo: Murfreesboro PD)

Kylee Romans, 19, was reported missing by a family member on July 27. Read more

3FDA Approves Blood Test for Colon Cancer Detection

Shield is a blood test from Guardant Health for colorectal cancer screening in average-risk individuals 45 and older. (Photo: Business Wire)

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the company’s Shield™ blood test for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening in adults age 45 and older who are at average risk for the disease. Read more

4MPD Announces Retirement of Veteran Police Officer Shondale Clark

Officer Shondale Clark (Photo: MPD)

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Chief Michael Bowen announces the retirement of Officer Shondale Clark after nearly four decades of dedicated service. Read more

5Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for July 28 through August 3

City Construction Projects for July 28 through August 3. Read more

