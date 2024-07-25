Top Stories From July 25, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 25, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more
Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan and his family will host a Celebration of Life event for their son, Asher Sullivan, on Friday, July 26, at New Vision Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. Read more
The Old Fort Golf Club course will re-open for golf on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, following renovations. Read more
West Northfield Blvd is closed at Battleground Dr while Murfreesboro Police is investigating a crash. Read more
Tax free weekend is this weekend – July 26-28, 2024. Read more
