Top Stories From July 25, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
27

Here are the top stories for July 25, 2024.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

2Asher Sullivan Celebration of Life Public Event Set for Friday

Photo: RCS

Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan and his family will host a Celebration of Life event for their son, Asher Sullivan, on Friday, July 26, at New Vision Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. Read more

3Old Fort Golf Course Scheduled to Re-open Aug. 30 After Renovations

Photo: City of Murfreesboro

The Old Fort Golf Club course will re-open for golf on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, following renovations. Read more

4Lane Closed After Murfreesboro Crash Injures Man

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

West Northfield Blvd is closed at Battleground Dr while Murfreesboro Police is investigating a crash. Read more

5These Items Are Not Eligible During Tax Free Weekend 2024

Tax free weekend is this weekend – July 26-28, 2024. Read more

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here