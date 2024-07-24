Top Stories From July 24, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 24, 2024.
West Northfield Blvd is closed at Battleground Dr while Murfreesboro Police is investigating a crash. Read more
Tax free weekend is this weekend – July 26-28, 2024. Read more
The 2024 Paris Olympics will officially start on Friday, July 26th at 1:30 PM with the opening ceremonies. Read more
A unique traffic route may be coming to an interstate new you. However, it may cause you to drive on the “wrong” side of the road. Read more
On Tuesday night, authorities arrested Davis in Nashville without incident, charging him with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!