Top Stories From July 24, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
1

Here are the top stories for July 24, 2024.

1Lane Closed After Murfreesboro Crash Injures Man

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

West Northfield Blvd is closed at Battleground Dr while Murfreesboro Police is investigating a crash. Read more

2These Items Are Not Eligible During Tax Free Weekend 2024

Tax free weekend is this weekend – July 26-28, 2024. Read more

3When, Where and Who to Watch in the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics will officially start on Friday, July 26th at 1:30 PM with the opening ceremonies. Read more

4‘Diverging Diamonds’ Interchange Patterns Emerging in Tennessee

A unique traffic route may be coming to an interstate new you. However, it may cause you to drive on the “wrong” side of the road. Read more

5Two Men Arrested, Charged in Shooting of THP Trooper Adam Cothron

On Tuesday night, authorities arrested Davis in Nashville without incident, charging him with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder. Read more

