Top Stories From July 23, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 23, 2024.
A unique traffic route may be coming to an interstate new you. However, it may cause you to drive on the “wrong” side of the road. Read more
On Tuesday night, authorities arrested Davis in Nashville without incident, charging him with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder. Read more
A change to what had become a “morning coffee routine” led to a very lucky happenstance for a La Vergne man, who won $1,000 a week for life playing the Tennessee Education Lottery’s Cash 4 Life drawing-style game. Read more
Five members of the La Vergne Police Department returned Friday, July 19, from a deployment assignment this week at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, WI. Read more
Al Marvyn Trim, 41, was reported missing by his family on July 19. Read more
