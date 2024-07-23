Top Stories From July 23, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 23, 2024.

1‘Diverging Diamonds’ Interchange Patterns Emerging in Tennessee

A unique traffic route may be coming to an interstate new you. However, it may cause you to drive on the “wrong” side of the road. Read more

2Two Men Arrested, Charged in Shooting of THP Trooper Adam Cothron

On Tuesday night, authorities arrested Davis in Nashville without incident, charging him with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder. Read more

3La Vergne Man Wins 1,000 a Week for Life With TN Lottery

A change to what had become a “morning coffee routine” led to a very lucky happenstance for a La Vergne man, who won $1,000 a week for life playing the Tennessee Education Lottery’s Cash 4 Life drawing-style game. Read more

4La Vergne Police Officers Return from Deployment Assignment at RNC

Photo: La Vergne Police Department

Five members of the La Vergne Police Department returned Friday, July 19, from a deployment assignment this week at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, WI. Read more

5Missing: 41-year-old Al Marvyn Trim of Murfreesboro

Al Marvyn Trim

Al Marvyn Trim, 41, was reported missing by his family on July 19. Read more

