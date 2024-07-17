Top Stories From July 17, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
27

Here are the top stories for July 17, 2024.

1Health Inspections: Rutherford County July 16, 2024

These are the health scores for July 9-16, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

2Smyrna’s Sister City Committee to Host Students from Japan this Summer

The Sister City Committee of the Town of Smyrna will welcome to our community fourteen Japanese students and their six chaperones to spend two weeks visiting from our Sister City, Zama, Japan, learning and experiencing Smyrna and other Tennessee locales. Read more

3Over $300K in Grants Administered to Boost Recycling and Reduce Landfill Waste in Tennessee

Stock Photo

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation today announced $332,953 in grants for Education and Outreach and Organics Management for projects to help reduce landfill waste and increase recycling education in Tennessee. Read more

4Country Music Artist Ingrid Andress Addresses Anthem Performance and Heads to Rehab

Country Music Artist Ingrid Andress
Justin Higuchi, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Nashville-based country artist Ingrid Andress performed the national anthem at the MLB homerun derby event on Monday evening in Arlington, Texas. Read more

5Cybertip Leads to Arrest of Two Men in Murfreesboro, Texas on Child Porn Charges

Photo: Murfreesboro PD

Murfreesboro Police Department newly created Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit detectives have arrested a Murfreesboro man on child pornography charges. Read more

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here