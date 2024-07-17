Top Stories From July 17, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 17, 2024.
These are the health scores for July 9-16, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
The Sister City Committee of the Town of Smyrna will welcome to our community fourteen Japanese students and their six chaperones to spend two weeks visiting from our Sister City, Zama, Japan, learning and experiencing Smyrna and other Tennessee locales. Read more
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation today announced $332,953 in grants for Education and Outreach and Organics Management for projects to help reduce landfill waste and increase recycling education in Tennessee. Read more
Nashville-based country artist Ingrid Andress performed the national anthem at the MLB homerun derby event on Monday evening in Arlington, Texas. Read more
Murfreesboro Police Department newly created Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit detectives have arrested a Murfreesboro man on child pornography charges. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!