Top Stories From July 15, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 15, 2024.

1Rutherford Co. Ranked No.1 for Speeding-Related Crashes From 2019 to 2023 in TN

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh urges drivers to slow down to prevent traffic deaths during the week-long Operations Southern Slow Down campaign. Other law enforcement leaders supporting the campaign are, from left, Murfreesboro Police Lt. Greg Walker, THP Sgt. Anthony Perez and Smyrna Police Chief Jason Irvin. Law enforcement officers from state and county agencies and Tennessee Department of Transportation joined the effort.

Rutherford County was ranked No. 1 for speeding-related crashes from 2019 to 2023 in Tennessee, based on the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s crash data, said Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. Read more

2Where to Find a Farmers’ Market in Rutherford County in 2024

blueberries stock photo
Stock Photo

With the increasing interest in supporting local farmers and makers, Farmers’ Markets are gaining traction. Read more

3Country Music Hall of Fame Opens Luke Combs Exhibit

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum celebrated the opening of its newest exhibition, Luke Combs: The Man I Am. Read more

4Nashville Chef Wins BBQ Competition Show on Netflix

photo from Unsplash/Jon Tyson

Local Chef and pitmaster, Shaticka Robinson, owner of Coley’s Jook Junt food truck was declared the champion of Season 3 of Netflix’s “Barbecue Showdown,” reported Nashville Business Journal. Read more

5Bitcoin 2024 Nashville Announces Donald Trump as Speaker

photo from Bitcoin Conference

The Bitcoin Conference 2024 will occur in Nashville from July 25th until July 27th at Music City Center. Read more

