Top Stories From July 15, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 15, 2024.
Rutherford County was ranked No. 1 for speeding-related crashes from 2019 to 2023 in Tennessee, based on the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s crash data, said Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. Read more
With the increasing interest in supporting local farmers and makers, Farmers’ Markets are gaining traction. Read more
Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum celebrated the opening of its newest exhibition, Luke Combs: The Man I Am. Read more
Local Chef and pitmaster, Shaticka Robinson, owner of Coley’s Jook Junt food truck was declared the champion of Season 3 of Netflix’s “Barbecue Showdown,” reported Nashville Business Journal. Read more
The Bitcoin Conference 2024 will occur in Nashville from July 25th until July 27th at Music City Center. Read more
