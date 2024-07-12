Top Stories From July 12, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 12, 2024.
A tractor fire caused a road closure in Murfreesboro Friday. Read more
The 45th Annual Telly Awards, the premier award honoring video and television across all screens, has yet again recognized CityTV, Murfreesboro’s government television station, with two Telly Awards. Read more
The pickup truck in the video below is possibly associated with the burglary of multiple cars and the theft of a handgun in April near Rucker Road and U.S. Highway 231 South (Shelbyville Highway), a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more
Check out the progress so far on Poplar Hill Elementary School! Located on Baker Road in Murfreesboro’s Blackman community, the school is scheduled to open in August 2025. Read more
