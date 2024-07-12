Top Stories From July 12, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
1

Here are the top stories for July 12, 2024.

5Tractor Fire, Oil Spill Causes Road Closure

Photo: Murfreesboro Fire Department

A tractor fire caused a road closure in Murfreesboro Friday. Read more

4Murfreesboro CityTV Brings Home Two More National Telly Awards

L/R Michael Nevills and John Padgett hold 2024 Telly awards.jpg (photo by Mike Browning)

The 45th Annual Telly Awards, the premier award honoring video and television across all screens, has yet again recognized CityTV, Murfreesboro’s government television station, with two Telly Awards. Read more

3Deputies Search for Truck Involved in Murfreesboro Burglaries, Thefts

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

The pickup truck in the video below is possibly associated with the burglary of multiple cars and the theft of a handgun in April near Rucker Road and U.S. Highway 231 South (Shelbyville Highway), a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said. Read more

2Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

1Photos: Construction for Rutherford County’s Newest Elementary School

Check out the progress so far on Poplar Hill Elementary School! Located on Baker Road in Murfreesboro’s Blackman community, the school is scheduled to open in August 2025. Read more

