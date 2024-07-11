Top Stories From July 11, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 11, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more
Check out the progress so far on Poplar Hill Elementary School! Located on Baker Road in Murfreesboro’s Blackman community, the school is scheduled to open in August 2025. Read more
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting weekend lane and ramp closures on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County. Read more
The City of Murfreesboro has elected not to move forward with the Notes Live project in the Gateway area due to Notes Live’s inability to meet the conditions set forth in its development agreement with the City. Read more
On Sun., July 7th at 5:45am, Drew Parker and his wife Mallory welcomed their daughter Landry Tate. She weighed 6lbs 7oz and measured 19in, and she joins big sister Harley Greer Parker. Read more
Murfreesboro Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Read more
