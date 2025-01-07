Top Stories From January 7, 2025

Here are the top stories for January 7, 2025.
Come to Oaklands Mansion’s Murder Mystery Party and solve “The Death of Diamond Devereaux!” Read more
Belmont University Athletics mourns the passing this past weekend of former men’s basketball and baseball coach Jack Young. Read more
The Titans have parted ways with General Manager Ran Carthon. Read more
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) crews were dispatched to the Primrose School of Murfreesboro around 3 p.m. following reports of an alarm activation. Read more
Schlotzsky’s in Murfreesboro recently opened and now they are hosting a Grand Opening on Thursday, January 16th. Schlotzsky’s is located at 4433 Veterans Parkway. Read more
