Top Stories From January 7, 2025

Here are the top stories for January 7, 2025.

1Oaklands Mansion to Host Murder Mystery Party

Photo from Facebook Event

Come to Oaklands Mansion’s Murder Mystery Party and solve “The Death of Diamond Devereaux!” Read more

2Belmont Athletics Mourns the Passing of Former Coach Jack Young

Jack Young
Photo from Belmont

Belmont University Athletics mourns the passing this past weekend of former men’s basketball and baseball coach Jack Young. Read more

3Titans Part Ways With General Manager Ran Carthon

The Titans have parted ways with General Manager Ran Carthon. Read more

4MFRD Responds to Alarm at Primrose School

Photo: MFRD

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) crews were dispatched to the Primrose School of Murfreesboro around 3 p.m. following reports of an alarm activation. Read more

5Schlotzsky’s in Murfreesboro Hosting Grand Opening

Photo from Facebook Event

Schlotzsky’s in Murfreesboro recently opened and now they are hosting a Grand Opening on Thursday, January 16th. Schlotzsky’s is located at 4433 Veterans Parkway. Read more

