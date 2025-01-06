Top Stories From January 6, 2025

Here are the top stories for January 6, 2025.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) crews were dispatched to the Primrose School of Murfreesboro around 3 p.m. following reports of an alarm activation. Read more
Schlotzsky’s in Murfreesboro recently opened and now they are hosting a Grand Opening on Thursday, January 16th. Schlotzsky’s is located at 4433 Veterans Parkway. Read more
The Town of Smyrna urges all residents to prepare for a winter storm expected to impact the area on Sunday, January 5, 2025, and Monday, January 6, 2025. Read more
Plans to develop the Historic Bottoms area, where Cannonsburgh is located, have been on the drawing board since the completion of the Historic Bottoms Area Study in 2017. Read more
Sheriff’s School Resource Officers are raising funds to supply school clothes to middle and high school students in need. Read more
