Top Stories From January 6, 2025

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
40

Here are the top stories for January 6, 2025.

1MFRD Responds to Alarm at Primrose School

Photo: MFRD

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) crews were dispatched to the Primrose School of Murfreesboro around 3 p.m. following reports of an alarm activation. Read more

2Schlotzsky’s in Murfreesboro Hosting Grand Opening

Photo from Facebook Event

Schlotzsky’s in Murfreesboro recently opened and now they are hosting a Grand Opening on Thursday, January 16th. Schlotzsky’s is located at 4433 Veterans Parkway. Read more

3Town of Smyrna Prepares for Winter Storm: Advisory for Residents

The Town of Smyrna urges all residents to prepare for a winter storm expected to impact the area on Sunday, January 5, 2025, and Monday, January 6, 2025. Read more

4Daylighting of Town Creek to Begin Early 2025

daylighting of town creek
Photo provided by City of Murfreesboro website

Plans to develop the Historic Bottoms area, where Cannonsburgh is located, have been on the drawing board since the completion of the Historic Bottoms Area Study in 2017. Read more

5Help Students Buy School Clothes By Supporting SRO Cornhole Tournament

Sheriff’s School Resource Officers are raising funds to supply school clothes to middle and high school students in need. Read more

