Top Stories From January 30, 2025

Here are the top stories for January 30, 2025.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
The suspects are accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of eye wear from Sunglass Hut locations across multiple states. Read more
Former police chief of La Vergne Police Department, Burrel Calvin Davis, II, was arrested in Murfreesboro without incident just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 following a domestic incident. Read more
Smyrna High School recently cut the ribbon on its $38.42 million expansion! Read more
The victims of the Jan. 9th fire in Murfreesboro have been identified as Christopher (63) and Laura (61) Lambert of Murfreesboro. Read more
