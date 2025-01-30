Top Stories From January 30, 2025

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for January 30, 2025.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Photo: City of Murfreesboro

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

2Murfreesboro Police Bust Multi-State Organized Retail Theft Ring

Photo: Hendersonville Police Department

The suspects are accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of eye wear from Sunglass Hut locations across multiple states. Read more

3Former La Vergne Police Chief Charged in Kidnapping, Domestic Incident

Burrel Calvin Davis (Photo: Murfreesboro Police)

Former police chief of La Vergne Police Department, Burrel Calvin Davis, II, was arrested in Murfreesboro without incident just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 following a domestic incident. Read more

4Smyrna High School Celebrates $38.42 Million Expansion

Photo: Rutherford County Schools

Smyrna High School recently cut the ribbon on its $38.42 million expansion! Read more

5Victims Identified in Deadly Murfreesboro House Fire

Rutherford County Fire & Rescue

The victims of the Jan. 9th fire in Murfreesboro have been identified as Christopher (63) and Laura (61) Lambert of Murfreesboro. Read more

