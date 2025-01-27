Top Stories From January 27, 2025

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for January 27, 2025.

1One-Year-Old Killed, Mother Injured in Murfreesboro Shooting

An apparent dispute over loud music may be the motive behind the fatal shooting of a one-year-old baby and the injury of the mother on Sunday. Read more

2Emergency Pavement Repairs on I-24 in Rutherford County

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting lane and on-ramp closures for emergency asphalt repairs on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County near Sam Ridley Parkway (State Route 266) in Smyrna. Read more

3Man Accused of Selling Fake iPhone in Smyrna

Photo: Smyrna Police

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the individual pictured above, who is suspected of selling a counterfeit iPhone in Smyrna recently. Read more

4City Café Closes After 124 Years

Photo from City Cafe Website

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, the 124-year-old City Café closed for good. Only 18 days away from their 125th anniversary. Read more

5Music City Puppy Bowl Returns to Nashville Zoo

Music City Puppy Bowl

The cutest game in town returns to the Zoo next month! Nashville Zoo is teaming up with the Nashville Humane Association to host its second Music City Puppy Bowl. Read more

