Top Stories From January 27, 2025

Here are the top stories for January 27, 2025.
An apparent dispute over loud music may be the motive behind the fatal shooting of a one-year-old baby and the injury of the mother on Sunday. Read more
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting lane and on-ramp closures for emergency asphalt repairs on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County near Sam Ridley Parkway (State Route 266) in Smyrna. Read more
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the individual pictured above, who is suspected of selling a counterfeit iPhone in Smyrna recently. Read more
On Thursday, January 23, 2025, the 124-year-old City Café closed for good. Only 18 days away from their 125th anniversary. Read more
The cutest game in town returns to the Zoo next month! Nashville Zoo is teaming up with the Nashville Humane Association to host its second Music City Puppy Bowl. Read more
