Top Stories From January 15, 2025

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for January 15, 2025.

1Teen Arrested After Stolen Car, Burglary Tools Found

Phone: Murfreesboro TN Police Department

MPD license plate reader cameras alerted officers to a stolen SUV on S. Rutherford on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Read more

2Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Murfreesboro Pike

The pedestrian struck and killed Tuesday night on Murfreesboro Pike near Parks Retreat Drive is identified as Koriona Harding, 21, of Smyrna. Read more

3Mayor Shane McFarland Recognizes Adam Todd and Ron Davis as STARS

L/R, Mayor Shane McFarland, Ron Davis, Adam Todd (City of Murfreesboro)

Mayor Shane McFarland honored Adam Todd and Ron Davis as STARS during the Dec. 19, 2024, City Council meeting. Read more

4Polar Bear Plunges Around Middle Tennessee

Polar Plunge Logo from Special Olympics website

A Polar Bear Plunge is jumping into icy cold water, outside, on a chilly winter day, on purpose. These events got started on New Year’s Day in 1904. Read more

5Crash Closes John Bragg Highway Toward Murfreesboro

