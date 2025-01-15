Top Stories From January 15, 2025

Here are the top stories for January 15, 2025.
MPD license plate reader cameras alerted officers to a stolen SUV on S. Rutherford on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Read more
The pedestrian struck and killed Tuesday night on Murfreesboro Pike near Parks Retreat Drive is identified as Koriona Harding, 21, of Smyrna. Read more
Mayor Shane McFarland honored Adam Todd and Ron Davis as STARS during the Dec. 19, 2024, City Council meeting. Read more
A Polar Bear Plunge is jumping into icy cold water, outside, on a chilly winter day, on purpose. These events got started on New Year’s Day in 1904. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!