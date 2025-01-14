Top Stories From January 13, 2025

Here are the top stories for January 13, 2025.
A Polar Bear Plunge is jumping into icy cold water, outside, on a chilly winter day, on purpose. These events got started on New Year’s Day in 1904. Read more
A serious traffic crash closed John Bragg Highway toward Murfreesboro near Murray-Kittrell Road Tuesday morning. Read more
Murfreesboro City Schools is hosting a district-wide job fair on February 8, 2025. Read more
Bestway Sandwiches Inc., a Valencia, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 24,870 pounds of frozen chicken and cheese taquito products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal. Read more
The City of Murfreesboro is improving transparency by making public records easily accessible. Requestors of public records will now have the option of submitting Public Records Requests through an online form. Read more
