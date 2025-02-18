Top Stories From February 17, 2025

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
200

Here are the top stories for February 17, 2025.

1Several Injured After Suspect Crashes While Fleeing Police

A car fleeing from police ran a red light and crashed into a truck on Sunday. Read more

2Crash Closes Broad Street Towards Downtown Murfreesboro

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

Southbound lanes of Broad Street towards downtown are closed due to a crash between a box truck and an SUV. Read more

3Ribbon Cutting: The Little Gym in Murfreesboro

The Little Gym
Photo from Rutherford Chamber

The Little Gym held its ribbon cutting on January 24, 2025, for its location at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1535 in Murfreesboro. Read more

4Two Wanted in Multiple Counties Arrested in Mt. Juliet

The vehicle, also bearing a tag from a different car, failed to stop immediately, continuing for about a mile and a half before pulling into the Shell/McDonald’s off Old Hickory Blvd. Read more

5Discover the Energy of Murfreesboro at Downtown After 5

Downtown-After-5
Photo from Main Street Murfreesboro Facebook

Support local shopping, dining, and entertainment while enjoying the vibrant energy of historic Murfreesboro at Downtown After 5 on Friday, March 14th, 2025 from 5-8 pm. Read more

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR