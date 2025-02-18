Top Stories From February 17, 2025

Here are the top stories for February 17, 2025.
A car fleeing from police ran a red light and crashed into a truck on Sunday. Read more
Southbound lanes of Broad Street towards downtown are closed due to a crash between a box truck and an SUV. Read more
The Little Gym held its ribbon cutting on January 24, 2025, for its location at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1535 in Murfreesboro. Read more
The vehicle, also bearing a tag from a different car, failed to stop immediately, continuing for about a mile and a half before pulling into the Shell/McDonald’s off Old Hickory Blvd. Read more
Support local shopping, dining, and entertainment while enjoying the vibrant energy of historic Murfreesboro at Downtown After 5 on Friday, March 14th, 2025 from 5-8 pm. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!