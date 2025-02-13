Top Stories From February 12, 2025

Here are the top stories for February 12, 2025.
The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking assistance from the public after a vehicle was found burned at the Mona boat ramp on West Jefferson Pike in Murfreesboro, TN on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Read more
One person was transported to a local hospital by RCEMS with minor injuries after a crash around noon today. Read more
Boro Holistic Health held its ribbon cutting on January 13, 2025, for its location at 1602 W. Northfield Blvd., Suite 509 in Murfreesboro. Read more
The Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are currently investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins at several hotels off Medical Center Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 9. Read more
Middle Tennessee Head Volleyball Coach Chuck Crawford has resigned his position effective immediately and will pursue other opportunities outside of intercollegiate athletics as announced by Director of Athletics Chris Massaro on Friday. Read more
