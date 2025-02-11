Top Stories From February 10, 2025

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for February 10, 2025.

1Rash of Vehicle Break-Ins Reported At Murfreesboro Hotels Near Interstate

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

The Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are currently investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins at several hotels off Medical Center Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 9. Read more

2Puppies Killed in Rutherford County Fire

Photo: Rutherford County Fire & Rescue

On Sunday at approximately 7pm, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue responded to an outbuilding on fire on Barfield Crescent Road. Read more

3MTSU Head Volleyball Coach Resigns

Middle Tennessee Head Volleyball Coach Chuck Crawford has resigned his position effective immediately and will pursue other opportunities outside of intercollegiate athletics as announced by Director of Athletics Chris Massaro on Friday. Read more

4Community Invited to Patterson Park Town Hall Meeting

The City of Murfreesboro invites the Patterson Park/Bradyville Pike Community to a Town Hall Meeting Tues., Feb. 11, 2025, 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Olive Branch Church, 1115 Minerva Dr. Read more

5Nashville Zoo Run Returns in March

photo courtesy of Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo’s winter 5K, Zoo Run Run, presented by Publix®, returns Saturday, March 1, 2025. Read more

