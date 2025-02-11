Top Stories From February 10, 2025

Here are the top stories for February 10, 2025.
The Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are currently investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins at several hotels off Medical Center Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 9. Read more
On Sunday at approximately 7pm, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue responded to an outbuilding on fire on Barfield Crescent Road. Read more
Middle Tennessee Head Volleyball Coach Chuck Crawford has resigned his position effective immediately and will pursue other opportunities outside of intercollegiate athletics as announced by Director of Athletics Chris Massaro on Friday. Read more
The City of Murfreesboro invites the Patterson Park/Bradyville Pike Community to a Town Hall Meeting Tues., Feb. 11, 2025, 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Olive Branch Church, 1115 Minerva Dr. Read more
Nashville Zoo’s winter 5K, Zoo Run Run, presented by Publix®, returns Saturday, March 1, 2025. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!