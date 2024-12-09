Top Stories From December 9, 2024

Here are the top stories for December 9, 2024.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews responded to a residential fire on Pecan Ridge Drive on Sunday. Read more
Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read more
Three lanes of Interstate 24 heading toward Nashville were closed following a multi-vehicle crash near the Sam Ridley Parkway exit Monday. Read more
As the City of Murfreesboro conducts a critical Special Census campaign, “Count Me In,” to verify and certify an accurate count of its population, residents should be “on the lookout” for response forms in their mail. Read more
Here are the Construction Projects scheduled for December 8 through December 14. Read more
