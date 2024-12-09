Top Stories From December 9, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
20

Here are the top stories for December 9, 2024.

1One Person Injured in Murfreesboro House Fire

Photo: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews responded to a residential fire on Pecan Ridge Drive on Sunday. Read more

2Where to See Christmas Lights in 2024

photo courtesy of Jack Daniel\\’s

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read more

3Police Respond to Crash on I-24 Near Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna

Three lanes of Interstate 24 heading toward Nashville were closed following a multi-vehicle crash near the Sam Ridley Parkway exit Monday. Read more

4‘Count Me In’: City Special Census Response Forms Mailed as Murfreesboro is Counted

As the City of Murfreesboro conducts a critical Special Census campaign, “Count Me In,” to verify and certify an accurate count of its population, residents should be “on the lookout” for response forms in their mail. Read more

5Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for December 8 through December 14

Here are the Construction Projects scheduled for December 8 through December 14. Read more

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR