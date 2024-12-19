Top Stories From December 18, 2024

Here are the top stories for December 18, 2024.
MPD detectives are attempting to identify three men who are alleged to have gotten into an altercation with a couple at the S. Rutherford Blvd. Walmart on December 3. Read more
HERO Sports announced the 2024 Group of Five All-American Teams today and Middle Tennessee’s Holden Willis was among those honored. Read more
Sweet Paris, a globally inspired café celebrated for its artisanal crêpes and elegant ambiance, will open in June 2025. Read more
Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services. Read more
CAVA opened its second Murfreesboro location on Friday, December 13, at 2961 S. Church St., part of the new South Boro retail center. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!