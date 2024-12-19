Top Stories From December 18, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
121

Here are the top stories for December 18, 2024.

13 Men Wanted After Alleged Altercation at Walmart

Photo: MPD

MPD detectives are attempting to identify three men who are alleged to have gotten into an altercation with a couple at the S. Rutherford Blvd. Walmart on December 3. Read more

2MTSU’s Willis Earns All-America Recognition

HERO Sports announced the 2024 Group of Five All-American Teams today and Middle Tennessee’s Holden Willis was among those honored. Read more

3Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café to Open at Nashville Yards

Rendering from Sweet Paris

Sweet Paris, a globally inspired café celebrated for its artisanal crêpes and elegant ambiance, will open in June 2025. Read more

4Christmas Eve Services in Rutherford County

candles
Stock Photo

Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services. Read more

5CAVA Opens Second Murfreesboro Location

CAVA
Photo submitted

CAVA opened its second Murfreesboro location on Friday, December 13, at 2961 S. Church St., part of the new South Boro retail center. Read more

