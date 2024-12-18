Top Stories From December 17, 2024

Here are the top stories for December 17, 2024.

Retired Sheriff Truman Jones, School Resource Officer Capt. Bill Kennedy and SRO Dick Peach were named the first members to be placed on the SRO Wall of Fame. Read more

Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services. Read more

CAVA opened its second Murfreesboro location on Friday, December 13, at 2961 S. Church St., part of the new South Boro retail center. Read more

Murfreesboro Police officers are searching for the person who shot two people at the Clarion Inn Hotel late Saturday night. Read more

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update regarding the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Sebastian Rogers, a teenager from Hendersonville, Tennessee. Read more

