Top Stories From December 17, 2024

CAVA
Photo submitted

Here are the top stories for December 17, 2024.

Three Inducted Into The Inaugural Sheriff’s SRO Wall of Fame

Retirees SRO Dick Peach, Sheriff Truman Jones and Capt. Bill Kennedy were inducted into the first Wall of Fame for the Sheriff’s SRO Division. (Rutherford County Sheriff\’s Office)

Retired Sheriff Truman Jones, School Resource Officer Capt. Bill Kennedy and SRO Dick Peach were named the first members to be placed on the SRO Wall of Fame. Read more

Christmas Eve Services in Rutherford County

candles
Stock Photo

Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services. Read more

CAVA Opens Second Murfreesboro Location

CAVA
Photo submitted

CAVA opened its second Murfreesboro location on Friday, December 13, at 2961 S. Church St., part of the new South Boro retail center. Read more

Two Critically Injured in Murfreesboro Hotel Shooting

Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department

Murfreesboro Police officers are searching for the person who shot two people at the Clarion Inn Hotel late Saturday night. Read more

No Link Found to Man in Green Hoodie in Sebastian Rogers Disappearance

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update regarding the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Sebastian Rogers, a teenager from Hendersonville, Tennessee. Read more

