Top Stories From December 17, 2024

Here are the top stories for December 17, 2024.
Three Inducted Into The Inaugural Sheriff’s SRO Wall of Fame
Retired Sheriff Truman Jones, School Resource Officer Capt. Bill Kennedy and SRO Dick Peach were named the first members to be placed on the SRO Wall of Fame. Read more
Christmas Eve Services in Rutherford County
Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services. Read more
CAVA Opens Second Murfreesboro Location
CAVA opened its second Murfreesboro location on Friday, December 13, at 2961 S. Church St., part of the new South Boro retail center. Read more
Two Critically Injured in Murfreesboro Hotel Shooting
Murfreesboro Police officers are searching for the person who shot two people at the Clarion Inn Hotel late Saturday night. Read more
No Link Found to Man in Green Hoodie in Sebastian Rogers Disappearance
The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update regarding the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Sebastian Rogers, a teenager from Hendersonville, Tennessee. Read more
