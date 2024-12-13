Top Stories From December 12, 2024

Here are the top stories for December 12, 2024.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

2Two Injured in Serious Crash on Fortress Blvd in Murfreesboro

Photo: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) crews responded to a major vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Franklin Road and Fortress Blvd. Read more

3Murfreesboro Police Investigating $3,900 Theft From Dick’s Sporting Goods

Photos Submitted by MPD

Do you know these men and women? Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are investigating a shoplifting case where someone shoplifted almost $3,900 worth of clothing from Dick’s Sporting Goods at The Avenue on November 26. Read more

4Asher Sullivan Leaves Legacy Of Stuffed Animals For Other Kids

Volunteer Brian McCutcheon, Mother of Asher Sullivan, Kaycee Sullivan and Community Services Deputy Laura Kunce. (Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

“He always wanted a stuffed animal from every gift store,” remembered his mother, Kaycee. Read more

5Singer-Songwriter Larysa Jaye Killed in Car Crash on I-24

Larysa Jaye (Photo: My PR Lab)

A community is mourning the loss of singer-songwriter, Larysa Jaye, who passed away in a single-car accident on Sunday, December 8 off I-24 in Montgomery County near Dixie Bee Road. Read more

