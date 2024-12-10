Top Stories From December 10, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
82

Here are the top stories for December 10, 2024.

1Asher Sullivan Leaves Legacy Of Stuffed Animals For Other Kids

Volunteer Brian McCutcheon, Mother of Asher Sullivan, Kaycee Sullivan and Community Services Deputy Laura Kunce. (Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

“He always wanted a stuffed animal from every gift store,” remembered his mother, Kaycee. Read more

2Singer-Songwriter Larysa Jaye Killed in Car Crash on I-24

Larysa Jaye (Photo: My PR Lab)

A community is mourning the loss of singer-songwriter, Larysa Jaye, who passed away in a single-car accident on Sunday, December 8 off I-24 in Montgomery County near Dixie Bee Road. Read more

3Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Dec. 10

These are the lowest food health scores for December 3-10, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

4One Person Injured in Murfreesboro House Fire

Photo: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews responded to a residential fire on Pecan Ridge Drive on Sunday. Read more

5Where to See Christmas Lights in 2024

photo courtesy of Jack Daniel\\’s

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read more

