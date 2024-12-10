Top Stories From December 10, 2024

Here are the top stories for December 10, 2024.
“He always wanted a stuffed animal from every gift store,” remembered his mother, Kaycee. Read more
A community is mourning the loss of singer-songwriter, Larysa Jaye, who passed away in a single-car accident on Sunday, December 8 off I-24 in Montgomery County near Dixie Bee Road. Read more
These are the lowest food health scores for December 3-10, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews responded to a residential fire on Pecan Ridge Drive on Sunday. Read more
Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!