Top Stories From August 7, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 7, 2024.

1Gov. Lee Announces New Diaper Program Under Strong Families Initiative

Photo: TN.GOV

On August 6, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid program, will provide 100 diapers per month for children under two who are enrolled in TennCare or CoverKids healthcare coverage, as part of Governor Lee’s Strong Families Initiative. Read more

2Walter Hill Elementary Invites Public To Celebrate School’s 100th Anniversary

Photo of the exterior of Walter Hill School/RCS Communications

Walter Hill School will hold a special event Saturday, Aug. 10 to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Read more

3Adult-Sized Changing Tables Announced at 5 Tennessee State Parks

Photo Submitted

Tennessee State Parks announced the installation of adult-sized changing tables at five state parks as part of efforts to increase accessibility for all visitors. Read more

4Bucca di Beppo Files Bankruptcy

photo by Donna Vissman

Bucca di Beppo, the Italian restaurant chain, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, reports Restaurant News. Read more

5Health Inspections: Rutherford County August 6, 2024

These are the health scores for tattoo studios for July 16-25, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores

These are the health scores for July 30 to August 6, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

