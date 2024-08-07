Top Stories From August 7, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 7, 2024.
On August 6, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid program, will provide 100 diapers per month for children under two who are enrolled in TennCare or CoverKids healthcare coverage, as part of Governor Lee’s Strong Families Initiative. Read more
Walter Hill School will hold a special event Saturday, Aug. 10 to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Read more
Tennessee State Parks announced the installation of adult-sized changing tables at five state parks as part of efforts to increase accessibility for all visitors. Read more
Bucca di Beppo, the Italian restaurant chain, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, reports Restaurant News. Read more
These are the health scores for July 30 to August 6, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
